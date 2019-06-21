Residents of two counties in Michigan’s thumb are invited to take part in the “Summer Somewhere in the Thumb” contest offered by State Rep. Phil Green.
Green announced the contest on the first day of summer as a way to promote Huron and Tuscola counties.
“We live in one of the most beautiful areas of the entire state, and the Thumb comes alive in the summertime,” Green said. “I look forward to seeing photos of people throughout the region enjoying the weather.”
The contest runs through the end of September with winners being selected from categories including beach, family fun, nature and community events.
Anyone wishing to submit photos can email them to RepPhilGreen@house.mi.gov. Photos should include name, address and contact information, as well as the location the photo was shot.
Call Green’s office with any questions at (517) 373-0476.
