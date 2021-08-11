Matthew Smith, a Davison School Board member has been named the new chair of the Genesee County Republican Party.

His new role comes a month before he heads to court accused of making a threatening phone call to a county clerk who lives hundreds of miles away.

Matthew Smith

Judy Climer is a board member of the Genesee County Republican Party.

"I'm real excited about it. Because I've known him for so many years and I know his passion to get things right," Climer said.

She is excited about Matthew Smith being named its new chairman. Smith, who sits on the Davison School Board, is facing a criminal charge of malicious use-of-telecommunications services.

He is accused of calling the Houghton County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly, and threatening to kill her dogs. Smith's trial is scheduled to begin in September, but the fact that smith has a court date doesn't bother Climer.

"It's not a concern for me because I know him. And I'll tell you anybody that's following this knows that that's nothing but a political hit piece," Climer said.

Climer is quick to point out Smith was unanimously elected by the board members and she doesn't think Smith's legal troubles will have an impact on his ability to lead.

"Matthew is a rising star. The young man is way beyond his years. He is feared by the democrats and even many republicans. And so I''m not at all bothered by what you're seeing and reading out there because I see it all as political," Climer said.