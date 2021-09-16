A local Republican leader accused of making a threatening phone call to a Democratic county clerk was in court Thursday morning.
Matthew Smith, chair of the Genesee County Republican Party and Davison school board member, has to find a new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew from the case citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.
Smith has been charged with malicious use of telecommunication services after Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly claimed Smith called and threatened to kill her dogs.
A handful of demonstrators showed up outside the courthouse Thursday morning. They held “Justice for Jennifer” signs. Another sign read “Matt Smith terrorizes women.” Bobby Walton was one of the protesters.
"When I spoke with the victim, she told me that she was so frightened for many many many weeks that she couldn't go to sleep at night without putting furniture in front of her door to make sure that somebody wasn't breaking in. If that's not being threatened, I don't know what is," Walton said.
"I don't terrorize women. Prove it. Prove it. The only thing I've done for women is treat them with respect," Smith said.
Smith said this small group is playing politics.
"These are people from the Democratic party board. Ever since I got elected chairman of the Republican party, the Democrats have been viciously attacking me," Smith said.
Smith, who is also a former employee of TV5, maintains his innocence. He said he is ready for his day in court.
“I’m looking forward to it and the reason I’m looking forward to it is because I’m not guilty. I never threatened this lady. They have no evidence of threats. And I’m looking forward to getting this out of my life so that way the Democrats can work on and find something else,” Smith said.
As for Walton, she is eager to see Smith's legal proceedings play out.
"I hope he goes to jury trial and he gets justice, whatever that is," Walton said.
Smith is scheduled back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.