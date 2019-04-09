Community members worried that trash dumped in their neighborhood may be the remnants of a meth lab.
One woman is speaking out about what has been left behind on her street in Shiawassee County.
"I will go door to door. We’re gonna find these people that are doing this."
Marcella Wyrembelski is angry about trash left near her home.
“Having this in our community is rather disgusting and disturbing.”
Wyrembelski lives in Perry Township and said she noticed a huge pile of trash dumped along the road in her neighborhood while driving to work.
“It just dumbfounds me what people do these days,” she said. “It’s sickening.”
Now all that trash is just right down the road, right past a sign reminding people that they’ll face a huge fine for littering.
Wyrembelski says she's angry someone would do this and became even more concerned once she took a closer look; there was a mixing water jug, a propane tank, a plastic tub and those are just a few of the many scattered items...
Wyrembelski posted a photo of the mess on social media and was met with several comments saying it looked like the remnants of a meth lab.
TV5 spoke with a police officer who says it does indeed “look” the part but the actual contents would have to be tested to know for sure.
Wyrembelski says she is determined to find the person responsible.
“I will go door to door. I will get a neighborhood watch going. We’re gonna put up cameras and we’re gonna find these people that are doing this.”
Wyrembelski added “We're coming for you. We won’t forget this. We're coming for you.”
