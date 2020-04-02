Wilfred Badour is like a lot of people out of work these days.
"Literally I'm praying," said Badour. "I have absolutely no income."
Badour is a sub-contractor and what he does is deemed non-essential in the time of stay-at-home orders. So, for now, Badour doesn't have a job.
"Last paycheck was already spend on bills," said Badour.
Badour says he's broke. He tells us he filed for unemployment, but he says he was told he can't apply until April 18.
That's because he already received unemployment once during the last fiscal year.
Badour said he's reached out to the governor and his state government representatives to see if an exception can be made to this rule because of COVID-19. He says so far he's heard nothing.
"How can we get the help we need?," asked Badour.
After all, he says, who saw this coming? Who knew the invisible enemy known as COVID-19 would change life we know it in such a jarring way?
"We didn't ask to be laid off, we were forced to," said Badour. "Heck, I know my whole crew wants to be working because this sucks."
