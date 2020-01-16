Two Mid-Michigan residents will have the chance to win up to $2 million during The Big Spin!
They’re two of five Michigan Lottery players selected to play the game after winning the Big Spin second chance drawing. Tammy Wood, of Grand Blanc, and Lori Wrangler, of West Branch will appear on The Big Spin show and are guaranteed to win at least $100,000 by spinning The Big Wheel.
The players will be featured on The Big Spin televised events, hosted by Detroit basketball champ, John Salley, beginning Feb. 10, shortly after evening Lottery drawings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.