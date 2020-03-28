Three Mid-Michigan residents wanted to make sure that local people were fed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and started an organization to make that happen.
Now, they need your help.
"I have committed to the efforts of PCI because of the acknowledgement of this particular need in our community," said Hattie Norwood, one of those involved in the movement. "I am grateful that this time has opened us all up to the reality of humanity."
They're calling this movement Proactive Community Involvement. During the first week of the food handout, they gave out 35 meals.
By the end out of second week, they handed out 3,175 meals total, according to Cathy Csercse, one of the founders of the movement.
"As soon as I heard the school were closing for two weeks, I knew that I had to do something to help," said Csercse. "I called every church and every government agency that I could think of to ask how I could be of assistance."
Csercse said that local organizations and churches have partnered up with them to help the distribution including Heavenly Realm AFC, New Beginnings Ministries Outreach and the Heart of Saginaw.
The movement also received volunteers from the community.
"I had heard that there was a need for volunteers to either help out or donate and I’m very passionate when it comes to the elderly and the children," said Deadra Bond, a volunteer. "I feel like they are our obligation and it is our responsibility to make sure that their needs are met."
Csercse told TV5 that local law enforcement gave them the okay to be on the roads delivering meals. Now, due to the influx of requests for meals, they're looking for more drivers.
Csercse said that delivery drivers do not come in contact with those receiving food and that they maintain social distancing guidelines.
If you're interested in driving or helping out, you can reach Cathy Csercse at (989) 332-9446 or email pcisaginaw2020@gmail.com.
If you are in need of a meal, you can visit the New Life Ministries at 1401 Janes Street in Saginaw while they find more drivers.
