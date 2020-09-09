The hospitality industry is always evolving.
Theresa Miller, owner of the restaurant Coty’s Landing, knows that.
What she didn’t know was how COVID-19 would change it.
“It’s been a very stressful and difficult time with being the mask police with a job we didn’t ask for, a job that we’re not trained for and a job that was just thrown on us,” said Miller.
A customer refused to wear a mask last week when he was not at his seat.
When he was asked to leave, he threw his mask at the host, Miller’s teenage daughter, as he left Coty’s Landing.
This prompted Miller to post an emotional plea on Facebook asking people to follow the laws.
“No amount of money is worth an employee not feeling safe at work and if the customers don’t feel safe, well, what am I doing here?,” said Miller.
For the most part, Miller says Coty’s customers are good people, but a bad apple or two can ruin a day.
Unfortunately, according to Miller, those bad apples are becoming more frequent, but the vast majority of customers support her and her policy.
“This is the whole situation with the masks,” said Lisa Randall, a customer of Coty’s Landing. “I’ve seen it happening at other stores and other places and I just have so much empathy for that worker that has to put up with that.”
If anyone doesn’t want to wear a mask or is uncomfortable inside, the restaurant says they can always do takeout because not wearing a mask isn’t on the menu.
