A local restaurant is giving the community a reason to smile.
The Taste of Bay City is taking on a challenge, cooking nachos and sending them out for delivery every two hours.
The deliveries are for essential workers providing necessary services at high schools, hospitals, mental health clinics, gas stations, and grocery store workers.
Taste of Bay City delivered a large order of nachos free of charge to the workers. As they made each delivery, they thanked them and expressed their appreciation.
Finding stress-fighting snacks and comfort foods during this pandemic isn’t easy. Taste of Bay City thought what better than nachos.
The restaurant has made more than 30 deliveries so far.
“Thank you very much. We’re supposed to social distance, so I won’t shake your hand but thank you very much, we appreciate this,” said Bill Washabaugh.
Nominees voted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. To visit their Facebook page, click here.
