Restaurants and bars across the state are set to open for dine-in eating on Feb. 1.
Indoor dining will restart following a 10 and a half week ban to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Under the new epidemic order, restaurants will be able to open their dining rooms to 25% capacity with a 10 p.m. curfew.
The restrictions last from Feb. 1 to Feb. 21. O's Pub and Grill are rolling with the punches.
"We put our heads down and said we're going to fight through it and we're going to do our best to keep our staff employed and we did that," Marc Owczarzak, Owner of O's Pub and Grill said.
He's been able to keep his entire staff employed, even as sales dipped to what he guesses is around 35% lower than normal. A server of O’s Pub and Grill, Jared Berry, said indoor service being off and on, has been tough.
"It's definitely been a rollercoaster. I kind of feel like a kid, it's being brought to you and then taken away, brought to you and taken away," Berry said.
Berry started serving right as the pandemic began.
"Day in and day out, it's kind of hard knowing, what's going to be next," Berry said.
"Indoor 25% gives us around 42 chairs or so. And so, it's hard to make it as a restaurant with a small amount of chairs like that," Owczarzak said.
Even though indoor dining can resume, O's Pub and Grill is leaving the tent up. Owczarzak said it's for customers who may not feel comfortable with indoor dining quite yet.
"Some people just might not be ready to come back in and eat, so that gives them an option to still go out and get something to eat, without having to come back inside," Owczarzak said.
Even with the adaptations O's has been able to make, Owczarzak hopes this isn't forever.
“It's sustainable to keep it going, but it wouldn't be a long-term plan for us. If it were like that, we would probably choose to not be in the restaurant business," Owczarzak said.
