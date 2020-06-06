The Bavarian Inn of Frankenmuth is seating customers again.
The restaurant reopened Wednesday to serve guests indoors and outside.
“It’s been wonderful, our guests are so happy that we’re open,” said Amy Zehnder, general manager of The Bavarian Inn. “It’s so good to see them.”
Zehnder says the dining room is open at 50% capacity and they’re making good use of their ample space to keep people socially distanced.
There’s sanitizer stations all over the restaurant, the staff wears masks at all times and they ask guests to wear masks when they’re not at their tables.
Zehnder says she’s happy with the turnout.
“Patios have been full for the last two days,” said Zehnder. “We’re pleased with the amount of traffic we’re seeing inside.”
Because restaurants are still closed for dining in most parts of the state, people are traveling from all over Michigan to sit down and eat together, like this family from Metro Detroit and Port Huron.
“We want to do a family dinner to celebrate graduation and nothing’s open out that way besides McDonalds, so everyone to sit down and eat came this way to the only open area,” said Destiny Sanzobrin, a dining guest.
Sanzobrin and Zehnder both told me even with the coronavirus restrictions in place, having people at tables eating together again felt like normal which is something many of us haven’t experienced in almost three months.
