A Saginaw restaurant wants to give back to those affected by the partial government shutdown.
Daniel’s Grill, located at 100 S. Michigan, said on its Facebook page that this weekend it will be offering free breakfast to any federal employee.
Federal employees are asked to bring proper identification to prove their employment.
“We love our community and are so grateful for all the love and support you have given us,” the restaurant wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.