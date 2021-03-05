The parents of two young children killed in a fire one week ago are still recovering in the hospital, with a long recovery ahead.
They will be getting some needed support from their hometown. The fire destroyed the family's home in Prescott, leaving them displaced.
Last week an Ogemaw County fire killed two toddlers and temporarily hospitalized three children.
The parents, Kenny Brandon and Cristina Crossley are currently at Hurley Medical Center in medically induced comas.
Kimmie Bluemlein is the owner of Kimmie's Pub “N” Grub.
"I'm hoping to raise enough money to help this family once they are able to get out of the hospital and move forward," Bluemlein said.
She organized a fundraiser for the family that she's paying for entirely out of pocket.
"There's a lot that they have in the days ahead. In the weeks, months, years ahead. And maybe we can relieve some of the financial burden for them," Bluemlein said.
The fundraiser is a spaghetti dinner on March 16, and 100% of the proceeds go to the family.
"I have chills every time that I talk about it. I'm not looking for a pat on the back, I'm not looking for any of that. I want this family to be able to have some financial burden off of their back," Bluemlein said.
It's one way the community is coming together to show support for a family following the unthinkable.
"We are a small community. The family that the tragic happened with, they have supported us. The least we can do is to give back," Bluemlein said.
Brandon's sister said he still has a lot of swelling in his lungs and that there is no set date for him to be woken up. She also confirmed that Crossley remains in the medically induced coma as well.
