Local restaurant owner relieved to see roadmap to normalcy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the MI Vacc to Normal Plan as the state continues to push toward its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of residents ages 16 and older.

Josh Schaeding is the owner of the Maple Grille, just east of Hemlock. He’s glad that the state of Michigan has released its most detailed roadmap yet on the path back to normalcy by setting up a series of steps.

Whitmer ties easing of restrictions to vaccination rate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to Michigan's vaccination rate, setting four specific benchmarks that must be reached to return to normal.

“It’s nice to see the numbers, you know, everything on paper,” Schaeding said.

According to the MI Vacc to Normal Challenge, almost 49 percent of state residents 16 and up have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two weeks after that number reaches 55 percent, in-person work for all business sectors can resume.

Two weeks after 60 percent, indoor capacity increases, and no more curfew for bars and restaurants. Two weeks past 65 percent lifts all indoor capacity limits. Fourteen days after 70 percent, the gathering and face mask order ends, provided there is no spread of vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants.

Schaeding says he looks forward to the state reaching that first milestone which will allow workers to return to their jobs in-person and with Hemlock Semiconductor located nearby, he said that will mean a steady stream of income for the Maple Grille.

“I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for us,” Schaeding said. “You know HSC over the years has been one of our biggest supporters during lunch. All the office staff come out and all the other workers come out. So, we definitely noticed a huge decline when the office staff wasn’t reporting to work.”

Schaeding admits his business runs pretty well with reduced capacity, but he is looking forward to the time when capacity limits are no longer an issue.

“Having everything in place so that we can accommodate you know more people indoors if it’s cold or a rainy day or a rainy day out or too windy,” Schaeding said. “You know that’s going to help in the long run.”