Locally owned restaurants are seeing a decline in sales due to the coronavirus.
"They were down anyway, but with this coming on, we're like just going 'Wow,' you know we go through the whole and day we're only getting six tables at night," said Steve West, co-owner of the Savoy Grill in Saginaw.
West said sales have been down, and not just this week. West said after an already tough end to 2019, sales in 2020 aren't looking any better, especially amid the coronavirus hitting Mid-Michigan.
"They're being told everyday, you know and they're closing down sporting events and they're closing down temple events, and our reservations have been canceling, and I understand, I get it, you know it kind of hurts of, but you know I totally understand at the same time too," said West.
On the other hand, West said not everyone can afford to take an extended period of time off, so it's been a little nerve-wrecking.
"You know everyone still needs a job you know, and what happens if the government decides to say 'Hey, everyone should take two weeks off,' and we're forced into it," said West. "I just don't know what's gong to happen."
Although folks may be less likely to venture out, West said the Savoy will continue their normal business hours and hope for the best for all small businesses during this time.
"I'm more worried about everybody like us, a small business, over you know, the chains, because you know they have the resources to carry them through easier than the rest of us do," said West.
