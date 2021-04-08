Mandy Strieter, the co-owner of Mandy's Diner in Bay City, opened on March 20.
"We have to keep going you know, and we didn't want to give up," Strieter said.
Strieter said the new business is looking for new hires.
"You can't get a lot of people that really want to come in and work right now," Strieter said.
In the meantime, Strieter said she is doing what she has to do to keep the doors open and customers happy.
"My husband and I have both been working fifteen, sixteen hours a day roughly," Strieter said.
Mandy's Diner is like a lot of businesses in the service industry looking for help.
Kimberly Bluemlein owns Kimmie's Pub N Grub in Prescott.
"I would say I probably have nine to 12 openings," Bluemlein said.
Bluemlein said she was already short staffed when three more employees told her about exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, she shut down dine-in with the hopes of protecting the staff she has left and the customers that support her endeavor.
"This is going to be a financial hit but the money isn't as important as my team and my community," Bluemlein said.
Kimmie's Pub N Grub will offer delivery and take out for the next two weeks. Back in Bay City, Strieter wants the pandemic and the shortage of willing workers to come to an end.
"Hopefully that will change in the future. We can get some servers and maybe another cook hired, a dishwasher, that would be great," Strieter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.