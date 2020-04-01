With all the news about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming a stressful time for everyone.
TV5 is continuing our new initiative to give everyone a reason to smile.
The compassion at Max and Emily’s Eatery in Mt. Pleasant is at an all-time high. The small business is answering the call to help during difficult times.
“We all need a little pick-me-up, we all need a little bit of love and compassion,” said Chris Walton, owner of Max and Emily’s Eatery. “Let’s make a difference. Let’s be people helping people.”
The restaurant’s successful ‘People Helping People’ program typically provides 4,000 meals a year for those in need.
Walton has now expanded it.
“We decided to open it up to anyone, anytime, any reason,” Walton said.
Walton said the last thing people need is to worry about where their next meal is coming from.
“And you’re concerned about, do I pay my rent which is due today because it’s the first, or do I feed my children? That’s not even remotely close to okay for us,” Walton said.
Walton said each mean can consist of a sandwich, fruit, chips, and more.
While his restaurant may be taking a financial hit, Walton said it’s not about the money.
“Is it going to be cost-effective? No, that’s not important at all. If someone needs a meal, it’s our responsibility to step up and say, how can I help you?” Walton said.
If you need a reason to smile, Max and Emily’s Eatery is your best bet.
“You are our friends and you are our guests. We are here for you,” Walton said.
Max and Emily’s Eatery is open daily from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.