The term comfort food takes on a whole new meaning during these difficult times.
As providing meals to first responders becomes critically important to everyone’s survival, a local restaurant plans to fill stomachs and hearts.
That Guy’s BBQ in Bay City has an idea where people can pay it forward while helping the business give back.
People can pay for a donated meal and the restaurant will cook it and deliver it to the people working on the front lines during this pandemic.
“It’s time as a community to come together, there’s some uncertainties,” said Greg Buzzard with That Guys BBQ.
If the restaurant raises more money than anticipated, they plan to forward it to other locally-owned restaurants for the same meal service.
“So we’re gonna take that money, orders that we can’t fill, I’m going to other local restaurants and buy food and deliver to hospitals, first responders, and different organizations,” Buzzard said.
If you would like the meal you donate to go to a particular place, or if you’d like to add to the list of places able to accept perishable meals, contact That Guys BBQ and they’ll make the arrangements.
