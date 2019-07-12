A local restaurant’s job posting is getting an overwhelming response, but not with applications.
The Maple Grille in Hemlock posted a job on Facebook saying that those who ask for days off or call off sick a lot should not apply.
The post received praise for its honesty and backlash for the way it was worded.
“I guess that’s one of the things that got blown out, maybe was the sick part,” said Josh Schaeding, owner of Maple Grille.
Schaeding is looking for a full-time counter person. The position starts a minimum wage and the hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Besides having the skills needed for the job, he has one requirement and that’s to be at work if you are not sick.
“Over the years since I have been doing this I’ve had a lot of people call in sick that weren’t sick because it’s the easy excuse,” Schaeding said.
Schaeding’s Facebook post sparked controversy on social media, some even went as far as saying they would not eat at the restaurant anymore, concerned about sick employees working near their food.
“If you’re truly sick you know got diarrhea, throwing up, sore throat, high fever, you know you have to call in. You’re not supposed to report to work, but it’s also required that you have a doctor’s note saying that you’re free and clear to come back to work and you’re not going to be contagious and you know get any of the customers sick,” Schaeding said.
Right now, Schaeding said he’s received one resume. He said his establishment is a great place to work as long as you bring your work ethic.
“I didn’t think there’s anything wrong with it. You know we’re just looking for honest, hard-working people that aren’t going to try to take advantage of any situation,” Schaeding said.
