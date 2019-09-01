A fire earlier this week almost took the life of a Mid-Michigan man who was knocked unconscious from smoke inhalation while sleeping.
First responders were able to get him out of the home in time.
The cause of the house fire on Saginaw’s east side is unknown but Colorgio Rosas is just thankful to be alive.
“The last thing I remember was falling asleep,” Colorgio said. “I said my prayers and fell asleep and was getting ready for work the next day. Being in a fire is actually one of the worst fears I ever had and I cannot thank God enough for letting me be asleep through it.”
The 23-year-old was unconscious from smoke inhalation by the time crews rescued him.
He was placed on a ventilator in the hospital. His roommates made it out unharmed but their dog, Selena, died inside.
Not only have the young men lost their dog, but everything inside the home.
“I lost my clothes,” Colorgio said. “I had lots of research for my own kind of schooling I was doing. Just a bunch of my theater materials I was doing.”
“God has other things for him in life,” said Toyo Rosas, Colorgio’s father. “But my son, one of the first things he told me when he took the ventilator off was ‘dad, I lost everything.’ You could’ve lost a lot more son. You didn’t lose the most important thing.”
“All of that can be replaced. I can’t,” Colorgio said.
Anyone who would like to help out Colorgio and his roommates, there will be a fundraiser for them at T&T Authentic Mexican, located at 1302 Court St in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 9.
If you can't make it out to the fundraiser but would like to help Colorgio on his road to recovery, the family has also set up a GoFundMe page for him.
