Cops and Robbers in Flushing is offering an emotional survival kit for everyone stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kit includes a half gallon of vanilla ice cream, Hershey's syrup, waffle cone bowls, sprinkles, chopped nuts, a can of whipped cream, cherries and two additional toppings.
The kit is $25 and is available by window pick-up, curbside pick-up or home delivery.
The restaurant is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
You can call (810) 202-1001 to place an order.
