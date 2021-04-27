A number of struggling mid-Michigan restaurants and other small businesses could soon get a boost through a special fund created by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the $28.6 billion in economic relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund in Flint on Tuesday, April 27.
“My particular goal has been to continue to try to get through this pandemic by making sure people have the support they need to deal with the health aspect of it, but to make sure our small businesses can get through this,” Kildee said.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides money for helping restaurants and other eligible businesses to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kildee was joined for the announcement by the co-owners of the Poke Bowl and others representing Genesee County business.
“Small business owners are essentially the working class or the middle class with a dream,” said Jeron Dotson, co-owner of the Poke Bowl.
More than 3,000 Michigan restaurants closed their kitchens permanently in the last year. Those remaining open are losing 57 percent of their normal sales and now operating with fewer than 60 percent of last year's workers.
“What today looks like to me is hope. And that's the first time I've had that feeling in a while and it's a good feeling to have. Cause this industry is that industry of opportunity for so many people,” said Justin Winslow, with the MRLA.
Following remarks, Kildee took a tour of the Poke Bowl restaurant construction site. The restaurant is staying open for delivery and take-out during the pandemic.
“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has an opportunity to help companies who were harmed in 2020 to be made whole,” said Tyler Rossmaessler, with the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance.
Small businesses, restaurants, bars, and other eligible businesses interested in applying for a grant through this program can click here.
