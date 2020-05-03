Cinco De Mayo typically means a city-wide celebration in Saginaw as folks line the streets in support of Mexican Heritage, but as the State of Michigan continues to follow Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, local businesses are paying the price.
“Missing these days hurts you know, cuts into the bottom line,” said Chris Douglas, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Douglas says although holidays like Cinco De Mayo typically don’t make or break a restaurant, this hit is likely to hurt small businesses in the area.
“If you’re a local business, you count on these holidays like St. Patrick’s Day or Cinco De Mayo to help the bottom line,” said Douglas. “It’s not enough to keep you in business the entire year, but there’s restaurant groups out there that estimate that people spend on average 40 dollars per person on St. Patrick’s Day and Mexican restaurants see their business model double on Cinco De Mayo. So, missing out on those holidays compounds the impact of the pandemic and having the business shut down.”
Douglas says although it’s not fun to miss out on holidays and celebrations, the real issue will be the long-term effects for businesses amid the pandemic simply not making enough money.
“At some point, everyone’s just going to run out of money and not be able to pay their fixed costs, things like rent on the building, mortgage on the building, you know, whatever costs don’t go away when businesses are shut down are just running on very reduced capacity with take-out only,” said Douglas.
Douglas says the best way to support local businesses is to shop local, but always be mindful of your own individual economic standing.
