Support continuing to pour in from across Mid-Michigan for the Saginaw Township Officer who was shot in the face during a traffic stop.
Forty-eight-year-old Jeff Koenig is now recovering at home following the January shooting.
This weekend local restaurants are raising money to help Koenig in his recovery.
Almost a month after the shooting of Saginaw Township Ofc. Jeff Koenig, the community hasn’t let up on their support.
Businesses all over Mid-Michigan are still hosting fundraisers for his recovery.
“I just can’t believe it,” said Mary Dittmar, a hostess at Savoy. “It makes you feel good. It makes you warm inside all over.”
Dittmar said their bake sale to benefit Ofc. Koenig has been their best yet.
In three short days, they’ve raised almost $1,600.
“We had this table heaped and this is the third day and everything is going and people just come in and buy and buy and everything is going back to the family,” Dittmar said.
The Savoy wasn’t the only place hosting a benefit on Saturday for Ofc. Koenig in Saginaw.
Grand Central Sports Bar and Grill is spending 15 hours hosting a benefit dinner outfitted with a silent auction and raffle.
Owner Amy Beyerlein said Ofc. Koenig’s girlfriend is her employee, so the cause hits close to home.
“We miss them both so we’re just trying to show as much support as we can to let them both know that we love them,” Beyerlein said.
Throughout the day and even into the night, Grand Central expects to see thousands of people.
Beyerlein is optimistic that the community will come together once again.
“There’s many benefits past mine so I mean if they can’t do this there’s a few that are going on even after mine is because people are continuously doing it throughout the month which is great and it just shows how everybody really cares about this town,” Beyerlein said.
The man accused of shooting Ofc. Koenig, 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush, is facing multiple charges. He’s due back in court next week.
