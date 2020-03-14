With plenty of businesses looking to keep going in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are taking extra precautions.
"It's a day-by-day thing," said Bill Parlberg, President of Zehnder's of Frankenmuth. "This is sort of a living, breathing situation. We are watching the news daily, we're working very closely with our local authorities, Saginaw County Health Department."
On a typical Saturday, Zhender's serves up to 1,500 visitors, but as more cases of the virus pop up in Michigan and across the world, they're stepping up efforts to keep staff and customers healthy.
"We've really increased out frequency of cleanliness, sanitation," said Parlberg. "We're also following all the state and local guidelines."
They also switched up their style of service.
"Especially in some of our buffet offerings and we're now serving from behind the line and actually servicing the guests," said Parlberg. "That's really helping and the guests are appreciative that we're doing something and we're cognizant of what's going on out there."
Even with a plan, Parlberg said Zehnder's has seen a slight drop in business.
"Last night, we had our fish fry which is every Friday night, and our numbers were actually slightly off from what they were last year," said Parlberg.
During a time of uncertainty, and nervousness, Parlberg told TV5 trust is vital in this situation.
"We have to uphold that whether there's a virus or not a virus," said Parlberg. "So, really it's just an extension of what we do all the time. That trust is very important in an business. If you don't have the trust of the consumer, that can make a shaky environment. We maintain that all the time."
