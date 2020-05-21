Governor Gretchen announced the lifting of some restrictions in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 21 and local business owners and those in the dental industry are ready to be back in action.
“I mean, this is going to be great,” said Dr. William Mason, a periodontist in Saginaw.
“Right now, we’re planning on having our new collection ready,” said Jerry Wilson, owner of the Web Store in Saginaw.
Starting Tuesday, retailers and auto dealers will be allowed to reopen by appointment under Governor Whitmer’s latest executive order.
It’s the news that Wilson says he’s been preparing for.
“So we might be able to do a soft opening on Tuesday, or something, just to open the doors and get some of the older stuff out of the doors,” said Wilson.
Wilson’s business is a mix between a clothing and skate shop.
He says during his closure, he’s been working on getting rid of their winter inventory and bringing out new material for customers before the end of the month.
“The timing of it all, at least that worked out for my part,” said Wilson.
It’s not just stores reopening to the public. Nonessential checkups at medical, dental and veterinary offices will be allowed next week as well which some health professionals have been pushing for.
“If we don’t maintain them, then their medical health worsens,” said Mason. “So, we’ve been starting to see those who really need maintenance because their developing abscesses and things like that.”
Mason specializes in gum disease and dental implants and says several of his patient’s oral health have taken a toll during this pandemic which is why he’s glad to be opening back up to anything in need of dental work, but doesn’t expect his doors will be full anytime soon.
“We expect the demand will be moderate,” said Mason. “I don’t think it will be extreme because I think people will slowly come back. That’s just been our experience so far.”
