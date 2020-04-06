A Mid-Michigan nurse has died from complications related to COVID-19.
McLaren Flint shared the following message:
It is with deep sadness that I share with you the loss of one of our own due to the coronavirus. Patrick Cain, a Registered Nurse from the ICU, passed away over the weekend due to complications related to coronavirus. Our deepest sympathies go out to Patrick’s family, friends, and immediate co-workers during this incredibly difficult time.
McLaren President and CEO Chad Grant said he would also like to recognize the efforts of the team who cared for Patrick. He said “Frontline health care workers here in Genesee County and around the world are courageously battling coronavirus and helping many to recover. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of caregivers everywhere, some patients will succumb to the virus throughout this pandemic. “
The hospital said they will have a team in place to support staff coping with Patrick’s loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.