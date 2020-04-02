“Duro-Last is really, for 40 years been based on innovation and custom fabrication,” said Innovation Manager Clint LaBrosse.
Duro-Last is widely known as a roofing manufacturer. So, you wouldn’t expect them to make anything else but in today’s climate things are changing.
“Now we’re making custom gowns instead of protecting people from the building,” LaBrosse said.
Duro-Last specializes in flexible materials and the team went from prototype to production to delivery in just under one week.
“Without them we couldn’t pull this off in four days,” he said.
Around 30 people are working around the clock to create 1,500 gowns and around 500 masks a day for healthcare professionals.
“We’re not doctors and nurses but we’re doing everything to help protect them,” LaBrosse said.
The company is re-purposing their own materials, allowing the isolation gowns to be fluid resistant. Their masks, which are being made in a machine typically for roofing accessories, are washable and reusable.
“We are using some of our other equipment to produce a film,” LaBrosse said. “We’ve formulated and are producing a film that is designed for the medical industry.”
As a family-owned business, Duro-Last felt it was their duty to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment.
“We’re using this opportunity to help the community,” LaBrosse said. “We’re a family-owned business and right now we’re in the business of helping families.”
Duro-Last is also encouraging other companies to create PPE for our healthcare professionals.
