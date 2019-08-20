A Mid-Michigan school is asking people to stop using their campus as a dumping ground.
Holmes STEM Academy-Flint shared a picture of a couch they said was dumped on school grounds.
The posts says in part: Please be aware that our school campus is not a dumping site for furniture you do not have want. Please avoid dropping off your used/old furniture, used tires, trash and debris on our school property!!!Our students and staff members do not want to continue to see this happening this school year!!!
We are also asking for the community to help us out!!!! If you see someone illegally dumping...report them!!! This is our school!!!! Let’s look out for where our children are being educated
The school is also asked for help removing the couch.
