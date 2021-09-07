Mid-Michigan students are back in the classroom but getting them there is proving difficult for many districts.
"We’ve lost three drivers since last Friday,” said Fletcher Spears, the Clio Area School District Superintendent.
For Spears, bus drivers are harder and harder to come by.
"Actually, we had one route that we had to cancel today. We had a call the parents last night,” Spears said.
In recent years Spears said the student population has declined and that means less parents that want a part time job as a bus driver.
In some cases, the position has a split shift which makes it harder to retain staff, along with more extensive training and there's other roadblocks.
"You didn’t have all this competition for employment we didn’t have a Menards we didn’t have a Walmart; you didn’t have all the restaurants. So, there were fewer places where people could work to begin with,” Spears said.
Spears said the job can be rewarding and encourages anyone to look into it at his district.
"It’s just during the school year so it’s a great job for a parent who has kids in school. They’re working on their kids are in school and they’re not working when their kids are out of school,” Spears said.
Spears said adding more drivers not only helps him out but it's better for the students.
"Obviously the goal is to never have a student on the bus for longer than an hour. Either to or from school and for the most part were able to do that. But if we could have a couple more runs that would make it even easier,” Spears said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.