Friday night lights will seem more like Friday Night Lights starting October 9.
"It feels really great to be able to add poms and band especially back into the fold," Justin Thorington said.
Thorington is the athletic director for Saginaw Township Community Schools. He says the marching band will return.
This after the Michigan High School Athletic Association released new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state.
"Even when things were kind of in flux in August, they weren't able to do their actual band camp,” he said. “And so, we don't expect it to be the full show, the awesome show that they typically put on. But I think he's just really happy that they're going to have the opportunity to be able to play."
The MHSAA says that local schools can now determine participant groups to be included with regular season contests.
Those groups can be players, cheerleaders, dance teams, pompon squads and bands.
"Amongst all this craziness and things that are out of balance and out of whack, to be able to have them in the stadium performing like they typically do, it's that little bit of normal that I think we all need,"Thorington said.
The MHSAA also says if an outdoor event is in a football or soccer stadium, 30 percent seating capacity is allowed for up to a thousand spectators. That's something Thorington is glad to see.
"Our coaches and kids just would've been happy to play in empty stadiums if that's what it required,” Thorington said. “But we are certainly grateful that we'll get to have some spectators and even more spectators starting October 9."
