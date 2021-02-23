As more schools offer up more options for in-person learning, schools have been working hard for months to implement coronavirus measures to keep their students and staff safe. A local superintendent has details about their new safety measures as students prepare to head back to class.
After nearly a year of completely virtual learning, Westwood Heights Schools are preparing to head back to the classroom on March 1. Superintendent Peter Toal said it's the encouragement from the governor that's bringing them back.
"We're feeling excited and a little bit nervous at the same time,” Toal said. “We want everything to go well for our families and our students and our staff."
To ensure things go well, every school in the district has a number of new safety measures, including checking every student’s temperature before they enter the building.
"We have cleaning stations established in each classroom and as you can see, we have social distancing in the classrooms," Toal said.
Before returning, all of the staff had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
"We are definitely taking about every precaution possible," Toal said.
He said about 40 to 50 percent of their students have chosen to come back.
"And so, we're able to social distance without having to go to a hybrid model, which helps as well," Toal said.
If the students who have chosen to remain virtual change their minds, there's another opportunity for them to switch to in-person on April 5.
Overall, in Michigan, 65 percent of school districts are offering a fully in-person option and 18 percent offer hybrid instruction. The report also found the districts offering fully in-person instruction tend to be smaller.
