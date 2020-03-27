"I love poetry. I found that in dark times that's a light you can turn to," Megan Sheldon said.
That's why the para-professional at Sherwood Elementary School, wrote this poem by an unknown author on one of the school windows.
Sheldon wanted anyone who read this to embrace our time together during these difficult days.
"I felt like it was the right message to leave," she said.
While TV5 was at the school, we stumbled across another act of kindness.
"We saw a need," principal Mark Abenth said.
Friday, he got together with some staff members to round up supplies left inside classrooms to donate to area hospitals.
Wipes, hand sanitizer, and bleach. Hundreds of items to be delivered to Covenant Healthcare and Ascension St. Mary's.
"We have some family members of staff that are in the healthcare field,” Abenth said “We know that it's getting there and it's going to be very crazy for them coming up. We want to be able to give as much to them now before they critically need it in the next few days."
It's some good news we might've missed out on, but thanks to an inspiring message written by Sheldon, we all get to see some of the light that shines during these dark times.
“I'm really glad that everything fell into place for you to come out here today," Sheldon said.
