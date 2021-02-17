As the race to vaccinate continues, two-thirds of Michigan’s teachers have now received at least one dose or are on the schedule to get it. Several local schools said having teachers vaccinated helps keep students in the classroom.
A sense of relief and hope for normalcy are returning to now-vaccinated school staff. At Midland Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Sharrow said 78 percent of all staff have gotten a shot.
"We've been face-to-face since August and you know a lot of anxiety is out there for a lot of our employees,” Sharrow said. “Certainly, some of us who are a little older fit into that category and some of us who have health conditions. I saw a lot less anxiety."
In a CNN town hall Tuesday, President Joe Biden urged the 22 states who hadn't prioritized school staff to change that.
"I think that teachers and the folks who work in the school, the cafeteria workers and other, should be on the list of preferred to get a vaccination," Biden said.
But it's not a problem for Michigan, which has teachers in vaccine group 1B. This helps eliminate schools' biggest challenge, quarantining.
"One of the biggest benefits to the school district of our staff getting vaccinated is the fact that they will not have quarantine 14 days after their second vaccination for close contact,” Freeland Community Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy said. “That's a huge asset to be able to have our staff able to work when they can and are healthy."
Districts are seeing less need to isolate and contact trace.
"We're down to single digits of students quarantined at this point and none have been quarantined because they were close contact at school,” Sharrow said. “It's all been at their homes or outside of school."
Another benefit of staff getting vaccinated, more substitute teachers are returning this semester.
A survey released by the Michigan Education Association shows about 90 percent of all educators have either received the vaccine or plan to.
