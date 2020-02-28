As concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, are our local school districts prepared to handle an outbreak?
"My job is just to maintain a close liaison with the health department, to where we're ready to react immediately should something arise," said Thomas Mynsberge, owner of critical incident management.
He's a certified professional in training schools on how to respond and react to crisis situations.
And works in conjunction with the Saginaw County Health Department and school administrators to create these pandemic action kits. They lay out plans on how to isolate infected students and make arrangements for their education away from the general student population.
"We've had contingency plans in place,” Mynsberge said. “We've talked to the schools about remote learning and these things. To where we can still educate our kids, isolate if we need to, and try to make this as minimalistic as we can."
Mynsberge says school districts can enact these plans right away, in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Our plan you know is right now, mainly with Saginaw County but it's adoptable by all,” he said. “But basically, the plans are if there's immediate action to be able take that. Work with our superintendents and administrators and then after that happens see what we can do to keep our students in tune with what's going on and let the parents know too that we can still try to educate as much as we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.