At least two Mid-Michigan schools are taking extra precautions after cases of the mosquito-borne virus known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) were found in Mid-Michigan.
Public health officials are urging people to guard against mosquito bites after there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.
There also have been human cases in Barry and Berrien counties, and animal cases in St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties.
The department is encouraging officials in affected Michigan counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities that involve children, until there's a hard frost. Those include sports.
Swartz Creek Community schools says they’ve “engaged a professional company to spray for mosquitoes and treat every square inch of outdoor space in our district. Additionally, we are following the health department guidance and encouraging people to spray themselves with mosquito repellent containing DEET, and wearing long-sleeve clothing.”
The district says it will continue to work with the health department and other county officials to figure out any other steps that need to be taken.
Davison Community Schools is also taking action.
The district has requested school-sponsored activities - including Davison Community Enrichment and Recreation events such as youth football - conclude by 7 p.m.
The district is also moving DCER youth flag football games to Central Elementary beginning next week. All games should be concluded by 7 p.m.
Davison is also making an effort to adjust schedules and practices for the middle and high schools so they can conclude at least one hour before dark.
This also includes moving middle school cross country practices away from areas that are mosquito prone to the high school track, the district said.
