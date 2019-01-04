A young girl is safe following a disturbing experience in a Mt. Morris Township home.
Police say the girl found with her dead father and unconscious caregiver after posting photos of the two on Facebook.
Photos that were spotted by a grandparent in Tennessee.
Mt. Morris Township Police believing that it’s a result of the growing opioid epidemic and the people who intervene say it all could’ve been prevented.
"It just epitomizes the problem we have with drugs," Chief Terrance Green said.
A problem Chief Green believes put a 6-year-old girl in a living nightmare for nearly 24 hours.
His officers found the girl fending for herself and herself and her 40-year-old father dead lying next to his 36-year-old unresponsive wife.
A situation police believe was the result of narcotics.
“It does seem impossible to believe there’s hope in those kinds of situations, but there is,” said Kristen Senters Young with Odyssey House.
Young said a situation like the one that happened in Mount Morris is a familiar one for Odyssey House which provides resources and support to everyone affected by drug use.
“We know that this is a family disease and it affects everybody in the family,” Young said.
The whole family needs treatment no matter their age.
“It has a lot of children taking on responsibility way above their age level, especially 6-year-olds that are left alone,” Young said.
Traumatizing for a 6-year-old girl and shocking for the people who are now unexpectedly tasked with caring for her.
“Those adults that will be helping that child that grandparent from a different state is going to need a lot of support too,” Young said.
Support that Odyssey House offers to anyone affected, alleviating many of the fears associated with seeking help.
“We will figure out how to get that funding established so families don’t have to make choices,” Young said.
If you or someone you know needs this kind of help, you can find out more on Odyssey House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.