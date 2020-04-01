Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is doing their part to keep the homeless safe and protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Helping to provide a place of care for people when they’re at a difficult time in their lives,” said CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Dan Streeter.
Streeter strives to provide every day. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the number of people his organization can assist.
“So in the first in the history of the organization, we have a hard cap of the number of people that we serve, that we know that we can safely serve,” Streeter said.
There are 175 people at the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and 100 people at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City.
Streeter said its all to keep social distancing in place.
“Any new intake, anybody who comes through, we’re definitely getting a temperature on them. And we’re assessing, making sure that there’s no symptoms as well,” Streeter said.
According to Streeter, no one residing at either rescue mission has come down with COVID-19. He said they have a plan in place if so.
“We’ve pre-thought ahead of time the spaces at each location that will become isolation rooms. And We’ll just kind of take it one step at a time,” Streeter said.
Streeter said he’s looking at a potential third location to be used to quarantine people if necessary.
COVID-19 or not, the need to help people get back on their feet isn’t going away.
Streeter said his rescue ministers will do everything they can to make a difference.
“I’m sure that the staff also has concern about their own personal safety, but even in that, they’re still showing up. They’re still doing their job and we know that lives are being impacted every day,” Streeter said.
To learn more about the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, click here.
