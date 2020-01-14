Doing time behind bars is even harder when a jail is overpopulated.
"We have people packed in cells,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said. “People are frustrated because the system isn't pushing them through. They start fighting, they start pushing it's chaos."
And for many jails across Michigan it's a common problem. One Swanson is used to.
The county jail has 580 beds and they're filled quickly.
"There's not a day that goes by where we're not 600 plus,” Swanson said. "We have people that are in county jail for years. The highest we've ever had in Genesee County was 7 and a half years."
The overcrowding in Michigan jails has become such a problem Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a task force to find possible solutions.
"You got to break the log jam and you've got to keep peoples' cases moving forward," Swanson said.
The task force released their findings Tuesday, showing Michigan jail populations have tripled in the past 40 years.
A few recommendations to lower the number of inmates are to reclassify certain traffic offenses as civil infractions, release defendants without paying bond and divert people with behavioral issues away from the justice system.
"The recommendations they gave are very viable," Swanson said.
He hopes to see them put into action but also wants to make sure criminals still serve their appropriate time.
"People absolutely need to pay for what they did,” Swanson said. “But don't hold them anymore. Get them out back in society."
