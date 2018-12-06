Lapeer County Sheriff Scott McKenna said his office is conducting an internal investigation into a video circulating on social media.
The video contains conversations between sheriff department members that was apparently recorded over a year ago in the courthouse hallway and includes some negative comments about the Flint City Police Department.
“I have personally experienced the professionalism and work ethic of the Flint City Police Department,” stated McKenna. “I spent 20 years in Mt. Morris Township PD working daily with the men, women and residents in Flint City. I consider many of them to be family,” he added.
McKenna also stated that he does not condone the negative comments and will thoroughly investigate the incidents.
The video was posted by an unknown source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.