Three Mid-Michigan Kmart stores will be closing their doors before the end of the year.
Public Relations Director Larry Costello with Sears Holding Corporation said the Midland, Oscoda, and Clio stores are planned to close by mid-December along with five other locations across the state.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Belleville, Hastings, Menominee, Midland, Clio, Grayling, Oscoda and Marine City, Michigan," Costello said in a statement.
Liquidation sales are expected to start in mid-September.
"I mean, it's been there as long as I can remember and it's kind of a staple of the Midland community," said James Peterson, a local shopper.
Midland shoppers were sad to hear that their local Kmart, along with several other in Michigan, will be closing down.
"I use their pharmacy all the time," said Nacy Logan, another local shopper.
Logan has been coming to the Kmart in Midland for years in order to pick up her medication.
She said she wasn't surprised by the announcement, but isn't too happy about it either.
"It's hard because you've seen them struggling for so long, we were just wondering when and not if," Logan said.
But one of the main reasons shoppers say they'll miss this Kmart is because of its convenience.
"It's more convenient, however, you know with the way retail is going it's not surprising that all the brick and mortar stores are closing," Logan said.
Peterson is another resident who has been shopping here for years.
"That might be the downfall, is the online shopping in my opinion," Peterson said.
He said with so many different places and options to choose from, having a local Kmart around was the perfect place for him to get what he needed.
"If you want to kind of steer clear of the crowds like me, I don't like crowds, so I go there at times," Peterson said. "Because I don't want to be around masses of people."
Earlier this month, Sears Holding Corporation also announced the closure of Saginaw Township's Sears store.
