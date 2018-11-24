Mid-Michigan shoppers got an opportunity to use some of the cash saved from Black Friday all to support local businesses.
Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 as a way to boost sales at local shops.
After the U.S. Senate passed a resolution, supporting the idea, it’s been recognized in all 50 states.
Things were pretty busy for Amy Wisniewski at the SVRC Marketplace for Small Business Saturday.
She says this day means a lot for small businesses like her shop Vintage 11.
"It kinda gets you thinking outside the big box stores, you know where you can get that one unique thing for somebody that you might not ordinarily find elsewhere," Wisniewski said.
Like a beautiful hand crafted wooden plaque just in time for Christmas or a handmade woven plates would be perfect for any dinner table.
Wisniewski said she can pretty much customize and refurbish any item.
"I do a lot of repurpose furniture maybe you don't want to buy something brand new or you want to have your bathroom vanity repurposed and kinda brought back to life," Wisniewski said.
From custom craft pieces to handmade jewelry items, Mariah El-Amin said Small Business Saturday gives exposure to businesses that are sometimes overlooked, like her boutique that offers one of a kind pieces.
"So you'll see a lot of bold pieces, statement pieces, nothing is really the same so if you see it one time you might not see it again," El-Amin said.
At the SVRC Marketplace there are always small businesses to support so be sure to come out four days a week.
