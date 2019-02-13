The two Mid-Michigan siblings who were reported missing after not being heard from since Feb. 7 have been found.
Jacob, 27, and Jeannie, 31, Deering are from Elkton, in Huron County.
Michigan State Police Trooper Anthony Wolfe told TV5 the pair left on Feb. 5 for a concert in Dallas, Texas.
The last family heard from them was a post on Jacob’s Facebook page on Feb 7 that said they were almost in Arkansas.
They were driving a 2015, bronze-colored Chevy Malibu with license plate DKZ9134.
MSP Sgt. Cook said the pair has been found.
They were stranded in a wooded area in Push Mataha County in Oklahoma for about five days.
They were found by a passerby, Cook said.
They are reportedly hungry and tired, but otherwise in good health, Cook said.
