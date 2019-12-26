The calendar may say it's winter, but if you take one step outside it feels a lot different. Skiers and snowboarders out here say they're having a pretty good time in this warm weather."
"This is the warmest it's ever been for us."
One look around Mt. Holly's Ski and Snowboard Resort and you'll find skiers and snowboarders wearing light jackets and even t-shirts.
And it's all because of these spring-like temperatures in winter, which has forced the resort to create all this man-made snow.
"For fifty degrees to have a snow quality that we have today will surprise many people this is excellent," said ski instructor Bill Wirsing.
He says his classes have been thinner than usual due to the weather but hopes that people realize this snow is still good enough for skiing.
"We've got two to three feet of snow on the average out there, but we've had several days of warm and there is no question the snow is melting," Wirsing said.
Mark Tibbitts is the general manager at the resort who says they can make this snow faster than what falls from the sky.
But says while the weather hasn't been great, they're doing all they can to make these slopes as smooth as possible.
"It's durable because it is a denser snow being man-made snow but you’re hard pressed to be able to find the difference honestly,” Tibbits said. “If you pick it up it packs like a snowball, it acts like a snowball, it skis like a snowball."
