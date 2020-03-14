Last year, Beef O'Brady's in Saginaw was packed with folks for March Madness, but this year, the crowd is looking a lot thinner.
Empty tables and chairs are scattered throughout the Saginaw bar that's known for its sports atmosphere.
With the coronavirus cancelling several major sporting events, their business has also taken a hit.
"A lot of people are dissapointed in sports, a lot of regulars that come in here, that you know, come to watch sports, and it's been hurting the business," said Hannah Murley, a bartender and manager at the business.
"It was fun, it was entertaining we had a state playing and it was one of the finals," Murley said when describing the scene during last year's Final Four.
Now, the pub lacks that crowd, and diners are noticing it too.
"I wandered in my backyard, staring in the wind. The wind was blowing, and I was looking in the sky and no sports," said Coach, a customer.
Coach is a regular, and is still coming to the bar to support them, which Murley appreciates.
"You know we hope that this all blows over, and we can have our sports back," said Murley.
