Governor Whitmer's decision to close schools across the state is having an impact on sports.
"Any time that the normal is interrupted, it's difficult on people," said Terry Hessbrook, Ithaca's head coach.
The coronavirus pandemic has Hessbrook calling an audible over how his team is preparing for the upcoming season.
"We're used to having a normal routine," said Hessbrook. "Getting up every morning and going to the weightroom and going to school and lifting after school. Doing those things in preparation for your season, and that's interrupted.
Off-season workouts are a key factor in the success of Ithaca's football program. It has helped the team win five state championships in the last decade.
Hessbrook said now is normally the time of year when his team weight lifts and trains five days a week, but with schools shut down, the kids are on their own.
"I've shared a lot of info on our Facebook page, our parent page, to encourage our players to do some home workouts that we shared," said Hessbrook. "We've got to count on our players to be doing something. I don't have any way to verify. All I can do is trust that our kids are doing that right thing."
Hessbrook said he understands that all sports have to be benched during this pandemic, but at some point, his team will be together again, and he wants them ready to go.
"It's just a game and there's people's lives at stake and we have to keep that in perspective, but at the same time, it's a game we love and we love to play and our kids love to play and it's important to us," said Hessbrook.
