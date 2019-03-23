At the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena, police officers are turning in their uniforms for jerseys and hitting the rink in a hockey themed fundraiser for Saginaw Township Ofc. Jeff Koenig.
It was an all out matchup between local and Michigan State Police.
“I actually started skating at this very arena, is where I started,” said Patrick Miller with Michigan State Police.
Miller said along with a few other officers, they came together to put on this hockey game in Koenig’s honor.
It featured raffle prizes and donations all going toward Koenig’s recovery after he was shot during a traffic stop two months ago.
“The main objective here is just to rally behind Jeff and give him all the support he needs for the difficult time and obviously any funds we can raise for him that’s a huge benefit as well,” Miller said.
It’s making a huge difference too, already raising over $2,000 and counting.
“It’s an awesome display of what we do as a team,” said John Card with Michigan State Police.
Card, who lives in Saginaw, said the news of Koenig’s recovery inspired him to come out and help raise money as well.
“I know this touches him seeing how the people have come out and the hockey tournament that’s going on right now, we hope that that helps with his healing,” Card said.
