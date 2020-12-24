This season, at least for some smaller stores, the last-minute holiday shopping rush is happening more.
"We actually met our sales goal last month, I think it was like 20,000, and, for a small business, that's actually amazing,” said Olivia Zavala, Omoni Boutique employee. "And most of that was from online store."
This November Omoni Boutique in Bay City saw 55 percent of its sales for the month online.
Last year, that number was only 13 percent.
"We've always had our online store, so we always knew what to do and what to expect, this time it's just been a little bit crazier,” Zavala said. “But we still managed to package them all up and get them out as soon as we can."
While a lot of people are shopping online for the holidays, there are some customers who want to shop in-person.
"I could have gotten something then typed it up and printed it out from that type of way, but it's nice to have a card, have something in hand," said Derek Tesero, a customer.
Even so, online shopping is easier to do from your couch.
"Probably online just because we don't really have the time,” Tesero said. “I mean, sometimes we would go out and make a day of it, do Christmas shopping, sometimes we would go to Summerside, sometimes just around Birch Run or here, but this year was mostly online.”
Omoni is closing in on its sales goal again this month.
