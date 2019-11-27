A last-minute dash to the grocery store for dozens of Mid-Michigan shoppers, as they are putting the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving feasts.
"I made a list, hopefully I’m not forgetting anything," Katlin Rufli said.
When it comes to what she needs to make Thanksgiving dinner, she made a list and is checking it twice to make sure she is ready.
She stopped in to a Flint-area Meijer to join the mad dash of people doing the same.
"What else am I making? Oh, sweet potato pie," she said.
Vincent Haiss is the store director. He says if you are heading to the hill road store, pack your patience.
"It is a little crazy at times," Haiss said.
Haiss is also trying to remind people that there are 5 things people tend to forget.
"Cream of mushroom soup,” he said. “Butter, and actually this time of the year Meijer sells more butter than pretty much the whole rest of the year. This is the fastest time of the season that is sells. Cream cheese, celery and of course sweet potatoes."
Long lines and jammed parking lots are just a few of the novelties when headed to the grocery store this time of the year. So, what else are people shopping for?
"Just regular stuff and a few things that I forgot for thanksgiving,” said Doug Frost. “Cranberries. I thought I had enough, but I need to make extra."
Rufli says she doesn't mind picking up last minute items and is just ready to get home and try a few new recipes out with her family.
"I hope everyone is able to relax and enjoy each other's company," she said.
