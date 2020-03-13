With the coronavirus crisis hitting Michigan, many local stores are running out of essential items.
"I have never seen anything like this," said Nicholas Grocholski, a manager at Jack's Fruit and Meat Market in Saginaw.
"It's ridiculous," said Bobette Hastings, a shopper at Jack's Fruit and Meat Market.
Full shopping bags and long lines are filling stores across the country. Grocers are working overtime to accommodate the rush over fears of coronavirus.
"Our morning numbers were about average, but then the afternoon rolled around and I was on duty, and man, it was pandemonium," said Grocholski.
Grocholski said in his six years at the store, the store has never gotten as crowded as it was on March 13.
"Definitely meat, we're selling a lot of the ground chuck, ground chicken, things like that, things you can freeze," said Grocholski.
"It was a zoo, we were in line like forever," said Bobette Hastings, a shopper.
Hastings said she came into Jack's because all of the other stores were full, but was at least able to get the produce she needed.
Grocholski said that like most places, their toiletries and cleaning items are sold out.
"And we can't get our hands on hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes," said Grocholski. "We want those for our customers, but supply is just out right now."
Despite the rush, managers here at the store say they're handling as best they can.
"Produce we get three times a week normally, we might up that for, you know, under these circumstancecs," said Grocholski. "We're just going to roll through things as need be and order accordingly."
